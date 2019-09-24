Irene H. Stoner, 99, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Fairmount Homes, Inc.
She was born in Brecknock Township to the late William F. and Sally (Harting) Zimmerman and was the wife of Clarence Stoner.
Irene was a member of Metzler Mennonite Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Her family knew her as a diligent praying mother. She enjoyed her winter home in Florida, quilting, canning, flowers and gardening. Irene was a very creative person who loved art.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Nancy, wife of Bruce Heimbach, Clifford, husband of Betty (Martin) Martin, Linda, wife of Smokey Fasnacht, Carolyn, wife of Daniel Kopp, Lois, wife of the late Mark Stout, Cynthia, wife of Lynn Weaver; a daughter-in-law, Dorcas Martin; step children, Ruth Ann, wife of Wilmer Ebersole, Marlene, wife of Charles Bomgardner, Wilmer, husband of Janice Stoner, Alvan, husband of Joyce Stoner, Dale, husband of Ruth Ann Stoner, Nevin, husband of Tammy Stoner, June, wife of Lloyd Weaver, Marilyn, wife of Lester Sensenig; a step son-in-law, Allen Martin; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Violet Good, Mabel Sensenig and Warren Zimmerman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry F. Martin; a son, Kenneth Lee Martin; a step daughter, Elaine Martin; sons-in-law, Irvin Newswanger and Clifford Horst; siblings, Chester, Lloyd, Irwin, Bessie, Marie and Jane.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm, at Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, September 28, from 9 to 10 am, at the church, followed by her funeral service at 10 am, with Pastor David Buch officiating. Interment will take place in the Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.