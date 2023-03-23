Irene H. (Sensenig) Martin, 77, of Ephrata, PA passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. She was born near Farmersville, Lancaster County, PA, to the late Freeland D. and Frances M. (Hoover) Sensenig on September 23, 1945. She was married on March 27, 1965 to the late John W. Martin, Jr, enjoying more than 38 years together, before his death on June 3, 2003. They raised their family near Millersville, PA.
She is survived by six sons, Rodney S., husband of Judith (Wadel) Martin of Bridgewater, VA; J. Michael, husband of Marcia (McLaughlin) Martin of Lebanon, PA; David L., husband of Gloria (Landis) Martin of Millersville, PA; Jere S., husband of Melody (Weaver) Martin of Pittsgrove, NJ; Keith D., husband of Erin (Sams) Martin of Pine Grove, PA; and Curtis R., husband of Emily (Garman) Martin of Troy, MI; 32 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Leon, husband of Ethel (Kurtz) Sensenig of Lititz, PA; and a sister Noreen, wife of Marlin Zimmerman of Newmanstown, PA.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, and a brother-in-law Melvin Martin.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Blue Rock Mennonite Church.
Public visitation and viewings will be held, Lord willing, at the Blue Rock Mennonite Church, 3453 Blue Rock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 27, at 10 a.m., at the Blue Rock Mennonite Church with interment in the adjoining church cemetery. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of the arrangements.
