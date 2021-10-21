Irene Gajari, 85, of Parkesburg, PA, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. She was the wife of the late Imre Gajari, Sr. who passed away on April 16, 2003. She was born in Komarom, Hungary, daughter of the late Ernest, Sr. and Mary Gasztonyi Morvay.
She was a member of Limeville United Methodist Church of Gap. She was a machine operator for Crystal-X Corp of Colwyn, PA. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, and baking, especially chocolate chip cookies. She was a wonderful cook. She loved the Lord and enjoyed reading her Bible and doing word searches.
Surviving are 4 children: Irene I., wife of Gary O’Brien of Lansdowne, PA, Imre, Jr., husband of Debora Melius Gajari of Parkesburg, Cathy, wife of Robert Davis, Jr. of Lincoln University, and Theresa, wife of Robert J. Davis of Makaha, Hawaii, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and sister Elizabeth, wife of John Orner of Greenville, SC. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Magdeline Bedo and Ernest Morvay, Jr.
Funeral service will take place at Limeville United Methodist Church, 5783 Limeville Road, Gap, PA on Saturday, October 23rd at 11 a.m. with Pastor Daniel Hall officiating. There will be no viewing. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Limeville United Methodist Church. Shiveryfuneralhome.com