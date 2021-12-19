On Sunday, December 12, Irene G. Smith, 85, of Lititz, Pa. passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hershey Medical Center.
She was the wife of Cyrus David Smith (Dave), with whom she shared almost 60 years of marriage. Born in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late Claude N. and Irella (Bearns) Gilbert. Soon after graduating from high school, Irene joined the U.S. Army and served her country for two enlistments.
Irene was a mother and an adoring grandma (Ba) whose greatest joy and treasure was her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with and talking to her beloved grandchildren. She had an unmatched wit and was quick with a laugh. An easy “I love you” and “hugs and kisses” was shared with each goodbye. She was a superb baker and worked as a cake decorator earlier in her life. She was especially well known for her pecan and shoofly pies. She enjoyed sewing and frequently sent table runners to friends as a way of letting them know she was thinking of them. Not a day went by that she didn’t enjoy a big bowl of ice cream, watch her birds and feed the numerous stray cats that seemed to just know that hers was the house to show up at. She will be missed – but joyfully remembered − by all she crossed paths with.
In addition to her husband, Dave, Irene is survived by her two children and their spouses: Mark A. and Lisa Smith of Stanhope, N.J. and Sheryl B. and Stephen Zapcic of Lancaster, Pa.; her five grandchildren; Brandon, Ashley (fiance Daniel Ryan), Meghann (husband Ryan Desrochers), Emily, and Kayla; her brother, John Gilbert; and cherished sister-in-law, Loretta Gilbert (wife of late brother Ralf Gilbert).
A celebration of Irene’s life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA at 11 a.m., with family receiving friends from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org/donate. The service will be livestreamed via Mrs. Smith’s obituary link on the funeral home website, beginning at 10:55AM. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com