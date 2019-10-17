Irene G. Horst

Irene Good Horst, 89, of Narvon, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14 following a brief illness. She was born on September 12, 1930 in Adamstown to the late Edwin and Fannie Weber. Irene was married to the late Robert R. Horst. She was the mother of Marge Smith (wife of Barry) and Shirley Wilbers (wife of Earl), and grandmother of Katrina Smith and Heidi Koch (wife of Derek). She was a member of Lyndon Mennonite Church.
Irene had a passion and talent for writing which began in her 20s while she was recuperating in a tuberculosis sanatorium. For over 30 years she wrote a weekly column titled ‘Through My Kitchen Window' for the Tri-County Record. She found the inspiration for her articles from the lives of everyday people and viewed her writing as a way to encourage her readers. Additionally, she had her work featured in many other publications, as well as a few books of her own. She even won several awards for her writing. Irene also loved music. She enjoyed playing the organ and singing the old hymns, as well as a few songs she wrote herself.
Irene was a faithful prayer warrior who interceded for missionaries, family, friends, and anyone in need. She wrote of many of these answered prayers. Irene was an inspiration to everyone who knew her, and even her readers.
Surviving besides her daughters and granddaughters are her siblings Lillian Weber, Richard Weber (Barbara), Betsy Breckbill, Ruth Ann Hollinger (Lamar), Diane Reitz (Richard) and Erla Beiler (Eugene). She was preceded in death by her siblings George Weber, Grace Horning, Sam Weber, Carl, Melvin, Clair, and Leon Youndt, Lela Horning, and Hazel Martin.
The family wishes to thank Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center for their kind, compassionate care. You became like family to us and we appreciate everything you've done.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20 at 3pm at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Rd., East Earl, PA. The family visitation will begin at 2pm. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com