Irene E. Musser, 103, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Brethren Village, where she had been a resident for many years. Born in Leacock Twp., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Pearl (Bensinger) Moore. She was the wife of the late John E. Musser who passed in 1976.
Irene graduated from New Holland High School with the Class of 1935. After getting married, she devoted most of her time to her family and home, but also worked part time in the banquet hall at Harvest Drive. After moving to Brethren Village, she became an active volunteer in the Craft Room with sewing and painting, and participated in the synchronized swimming group, The Mermaids. She also enjoyed playing Bocce and Baggo, and regularly attended chapel.
Irene is survived by three sons, Dale Musser and his wife Shirley, John Musser, and Douglas E. Musser and his wife Pam. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was predeceased by her son, Lloyd Musser; grandsons, Curtis Musser and David Musser; brothers Robert and Jacob; and sisters Kathryn and Ethel.
Services for Irene will be private at the convenience of the family, and her final resting place will be at St. John's United Methodist Church Cemetery in Paradise. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory may be made to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com