Irene E. Eager

Irene E. Creter Eager, 89, formerly of Quarryville, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown, PA. Born in York County, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Odella Harris Creter and was the wife of Donald "Dick" Eager for 67 years. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Hebert and Harm Creter and a sister Miriam Sizemore.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter Pamela Frishkorn wife of Eric of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Aaron Frishkorn of Gilbert, AZ, Paige Carter wife of Josh of Hershey, Luke Frishkorn of Elizabethtown; a sister Romaine Geib of Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews.
For 70 years, she was the beloved member of New Providence Church of God. She graduated from Southern Lancaster County Joint High School, Quarryville and was employed by the former RCA, Watt and Shand, and Hubley Toy's in Lancaster. For many years she operated her own business, Irene's Flea Market. In addition, she managed the accounting for her husband's business, Dick's Welding, for over 50 years.
She was a fixture at local restaurants in the Quarryville area to have tea and socialize with her friends. Most of all she loved being a wife, mother, and "Nanny" to her three grandkids.
A Funeral Service will be held at Providence Church of God, 265 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00AM with Pastor Dwight Lefever officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's memory to Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560. Reynoldsandshivery.com ?