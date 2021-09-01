Irene Dorothy Mirack, 90, of Ephrata Manor, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021. Born in Shamokin, PA, she was the wife of the late Charles Anthony Mirack and the daughter of the late Adam and Anna Skovrinski. She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Mary Ann, wife of Daryl Schumacher, two grandsons, Travis, husband of Rebecca "Becky" Schumacher and Nathan, husband of Emily Schumacher; four great-grandchildren, Aydin, Sophia, Lilli, and Colin, several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Barry Mirack, five sisters and five brothers.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation while caring for Irene to the first floor staff at Ephrata Manor and the Pennsylvania Homemaker's.
A private family graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
