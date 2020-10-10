Irene (Dianastasis) Mavrides, 91, fell asleep in the Lord at her Lancaster home on Thursday, October 8th. Irene was a loving mother, yiayia, aunt, and friend to many. She was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 1929. Having grown up as a child of Greek immigrant parents, Irene worked at the family restaurant all through school. Irene graduated from McCaskey High School where she was a member of the Glee Club. Irene was ahead of her time and dreamed of becoming a fashion designer. She said that as a child, she always knew there had to be more to life than what she was seeing at the time.
At the age of 18, Irene attended a jazz concert in Reading where she locked eyes with the handsome sax player, Michael Mavrides, who would later become her husband and partner in life. The couple married on Christmas Day 1948, and they raised four children.
Once her kids had grown, Irene went back to school to pursue a degree in Psychology at Millersville University. She later rose to CEO and partner for Psychological Associates in Lancaster. Even in retirement, she was known to give friendly advice to family, friends, and strangers, whether they asked for it or not.
Irene was a lifelong member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lancaster, where she served as Parish Council President. She was and is a very faithful, peaceful, and charitable woman of God.
Irene was not one for sitting around, so after retiring from psychology in her 70s she started working as a receptionist at Lancaster Newspapers, where she continued working until she was 85.
Irene documented her life and spiritual journey in her book "Living in the Eye of the Hurricane," which she published in 2017.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Mavrides, her younger brother John Dianastasis, and her parents Ernest and Mary (Stringas) Dianastasis.
Irene is survived by her four children, Anastasi Mavrides (husband to Brenda Andrews Mavrides), Edward Mavrides, Despina Mavrides Snyder (wife to Brian Snyder), and John Mavrides (husband to Anne Long Mavrides). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Sophia Mavrides, Lisa and Michael Mavrides, Irene and Ian Snyder, Melissa (Snyder) Hyneman and Rebecca (Snyder) Heckman, and nine great-grandchildren.
Irene will always be remembered for her strength, wisdom, quick wit, and love of Christmas, as well as for her unwavering faith and devotion to her family. May her memory be eternal!
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:30am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 6-8PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, with a Trisagion Service at 7pm. A second viewing will be from 9:30-10:30am on Monday at the church. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
