Irene B. Hess, 98, of Leola, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Fairmount Homes.
She was born on November 17, 1923 in Akron to the late Charles and Mabel (Winey) Benner and was the wife of the late Reuben B. Hess.
She was a member of Metzler Mennonite Church where she taught Sunday School.
Irene graduated from West Earl Township High School and worked at the Miller Hess Shoe Company until her marriage. After getting married, she was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and making braided rugs for her family and the MCC Relief organization.
Irene is survived by three children, Kenneth B., husband of the late Suzanne (Ruhl) Hess of Lancaster, J. Marlin Hess, husband of Kay Stoltzfus of Gordonville, and C. Lorraine Hess of Leola; two grandchildren, Brian, husband of Jenai (Young) Hess, and Julie (Hess), wife of Troy Miskelley; and two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Evelyn Benner, Robert W. Benner, Harold W. Benner, Ruth Leaman, and C. Dwight Benner.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata. Interment will be private in Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Irene's memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com