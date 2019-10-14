Irene B. Herman, 84, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was born in Etters, York, PA to the late Paul R. and Irene Vaughn Coble.
She attended McCaskey High School and Lancaster Cosmetology School. She worked as a devoted Christian caregiver for Friendship Community.
Irene leaves behind a son, and three daughters; Sharon Greiner wife to Frank Greiner, Marcia Widders wife to Wayne Widders, Jr., and Roxanna Herman. She was preceded in death by her sister Blanche Kaiser.
Services will be held at New Life Church, 1991 Old Phila. Pike, Lancaster, PA, on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 11:00, with no viewing. Interment at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA. FurmanFuneralHome.com