Irene B. Garrett, 98, of New Holland, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Garden Spot Village. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur F. Garrett in 2010. Born in Hop Bottom, she was the daughter of the late Eldon R. and Stella (Wagner) Taylor.
Irene was a registered nurse, working in hospital settings. Locally, she was a member of Christian Fellowship Church and enjoyed needlepoint and quilting.
Surviving is a son, Gary Garrett of Joshua Tree, CA, a daughter-in-law, Judy Garrett, Lancaster, and a grandson Michael Garrett, Lancaster and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son John Garrett, a grandson Jeffrey Garrett, a daughter-in-law Elsie Garrett, and three brothers: George W. Taylor, Wayne A. Taylor, and Richard Taylor.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Garden Spot Village Chapel with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. Interment will be private in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »