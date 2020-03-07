Irene Ashley, 95, of Tanning Yard Hollow Road, Peach Bottom, PA died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Fred W. Ashley who died April 16, 1976. Born in Grayson County, VA, she was the daughter of the late James and Belva Testerman Reedy.
A homemaker, Irene was a member of Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school and Bible school teacher.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting, crocheting, and her pet animals.
Surviving her are 4 children: Otis Jerry (Betsy) Ashley of Peach Bottom, Janet Lynn (Peter) Dinsmore of Allentown, Roger Paul (Sherri) Ashley of Millersville, William James Ashley of Millersville; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Olga Jean Scott; and 3 brothers: Warren (Louise) Reedy, Dean (Linda) Reedy, Ray (Anne) Reedy.
Graveside services will be held at Nottingham Missionary Baptist Cemetery, 303 West Christine Road, Nottingham, PA on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00AM with Rev. John Hartman officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
