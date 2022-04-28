Irene A. Sheaffer passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at age 72, surrounded by her family at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron, PA where she was loved by all of her caregivers through her long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the loving wife of William H. "Bill" Sheaffer of Mount Joy, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Thomas G. Fotis, who immigrated from St. George Sikousis, Chios, Greece and Angela (Stathis) Fotis.
Irene graduated from J. P. McCaskey with the class of 1967. Irene enjoyed a 40-year career in banking starting as a teller at Manheim National Bank and advancing her way through the positions to branch manager at Susquehanna Bank. She was able to complete many ABA banking courses which led to her advancements. She enjoyed baking many Christmas cookies and distributing them to her customers at the bank during the Christmas season.
Irene was a life-long member of Annunciation Orthodox Church where she was a member of The Daughters of Penelope and The Philoptochos Society.
In addition to her husband, Bill, Irene is survived by her daughter, Angela Meyers (wife of James) of Mount Joy; her beloved grandson Will Meyers of Mount Joy; her brother Gust Fotis and sister-in-law Markella with their sons, George Fotis (wife Julie) and Tom Fotis (deceased); and their grandchildren Gus, Nicholas, and Analysa all from San Jose, CA.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM with Fr. Hector Firoglanis officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM prior to the service. Burial to follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Annunciation Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster PA 17603.
