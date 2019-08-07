Irean A. Landis, 66, of Manheim, slipped peacefully from the arms of her family into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late James R. and Margaret M. George Adams. She was the loving wife of Robert E. "Bob" Landis. Irean was a member of Speedwell Heights Church, Lititz. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, and craft making. Irean loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Robert S. husband of Elizabeth Landis of Manheim Township, three daughters; Nancy Jane Landis of Reinholds, PA, Tammy wife of Doug Agesen of Manheim, Michelle Powers of Lititz, eight grandchildren: Doug, Andrew, Brooklyn, Alex, Taylor, Haley, Bella, Kendra, and three great grandchildren: Silas, Aubrie, and Leia, two brothers: Jere Adams of Columbia and Arthur Adams of East Petersburg. Also survived by her beloved furry friend Cairn Terrier, Romeo. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Adams, Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Irean's celebration of life service at Speedwell Heights Church, 413 West Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM. The family will be available to receive guest beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Irean was a giving person, please follow her example and pay it forward to help others. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.Buchfuneral.com