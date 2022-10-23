Ira Z. Ginder, 93, of Denver, PA, formerly of Mount Joy Twp., entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his residence. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Phares B. and Susie Gruber Ginder. He was the husband of Anna Mary Newswanger Ginder for 70 years on March 22.
Ira was a member of East Cocalico Church of the Brethren in Reamstown. Before marriage, he studied Bible at Messiah College. He was licensed to the ministry in 1964 and served the former Cocalico Church of the Brethren as a free minister. He was also involved in the Mohler and Chiques churches.
Early in his life, he was a farmer. Ira then spent the next 40 years as a self-employed carpenter.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Robin, husband of Miriam Nolt Ginder, of Lititz, Wendy, wife of Michael Shupp, of Denver, and Holly, wife of Roy Landis, of Lancaster; a son-in-law, Marlin Zimmerman of Richland; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Zimmerman; and his siblings Alda Meashey, Elmer Ginder, Homer Ginder, Elam Ginder, and Verna Hoffer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday afternoon, November 5, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Mohler Church of the Brethren, 21 E. Mohler Church Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522. There will be no public viewing. There will be a time of visitation for family and friends following the service at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private in Mohler Brethren Cemetery. To express condolences to the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »