Ira W. Horst, 73, of New Holland, entered into God's presence on March 23, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Ira was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a friend to everyone. He was born Feb. 28, 1948 to the late Amos and Mary Horst, one of nine children. He and his wife Helen (Bowman) Horst celebrated 50 years of marriage this past June. How can 50 years seem so short?
Ira was a skilled truck driver for many years, entering 48 of the 50 states and Canada. More recently, he worked for Voganville Masonry until his illness. Ira knew the Lord and was a grateful member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community.
Ira was a fun-loving "people person" who made friends easily. He was a good storyteller and a good listener with a heart for people who were hurting. He is already deeply missed.
Being a hard worker, he didn't make much time for hobbies, although he did enjoy flea markets and collecting Fostoria glassware. He also enjoyed, with Helen, having a stand at the New Holland Fair and doing occasional catering. He took great pride and joy in his family, with the grandchildren being a special delight!
Ira's family stands proud of him for courageously fighting a good fight and giving it his best shot.
Besides his wife, Helen, he is survived by 2 sons, Darin and wife April (Warfel), East Petersburg and Dixon, companion of Elisa Day, Kinzers and grandchildren, Ayla Musser and Olivia, Grace and Wyatt Horst. Also surviving are brothers Ephraim (Loretta) of Sarasota, FL, Isaac (Martha) of Millen, GA, Edward (Fern) of Chambersburg, PA, James (Linda) of Frederick, MD and Elmer (Annette) of Leola. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Lois Horst of Hagerstown, MD and a brother-in-law, Allen Eshleman of Mercersburg, PA and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Nelson Horst, and brother, Norman Horst, and a sister, Mary Ellen Eshleman.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community with Pastor Brian Martin, C. Kenneth Martin and Rodney Horst officiating. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Sunday from 6 – 8 p.m. If desired, memorials may be sent to Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl, PA 17519. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
