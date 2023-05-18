Ira S. Landis (Ike), of Strasburg, died on May 16, 2023, after a short illness at Lancaster General Hospital, at the age of 83. He was the son of the late Benjamin L. Landis and the late Ella Mae Landis.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Fay Nolt Landis, his three sons and their wives, Roy and Holly, Lee and JJ, and Ora and Jen, and his 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by five of his eight siblings.
Ike served two years in Morocco with MCC, retired from dairy farming, and was a member of Strasburg Mennonite Church. He enjoyed working on antique cars, shelling walnuts, and knitting hats.
According to his wishes, Ike's body was donated to scientific research through Humanity Gifts Registry.
The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
