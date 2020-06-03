Ira L. Kepner, Jr., age 80, of New Providence, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was the husband of Linda J. Groff Kepner, with whom he celebrated 38 years of marriage on May 21st. He was born in Ironville, PA, son of the late Ira L. Sr. and Emma Broich Kepner. He worked for Armstrong World Industries retiring in 1995. He graduated from Hempfield High School. Ira served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors working in his yard, and traveling.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Shelley L. wife of Kingsley Ejimbe of New Providence, Stephanie wife of Bruce Ferguson of New Mexico, Deanna Bowers of Strasburg, 5 grandchildren: David (Erin) Rannels, Letisha (Erik) Bemis, Luke (Leesha) Rannels, Nicholas and Ben Krantz, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: Mary Ann wife of Kenneth Kramer of Columbia, Fred husband of Rose Kepner of Landisville. He was preceded in death by a sister Arlene Mummau.
A private memorial service will take place from the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA.
