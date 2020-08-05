Ira L. Herr, Jr., age 93, formerly of Strasburg and more recently residing at Fairmount Homes, passed away at the Ephrata Hospital on Tuesday, August, 4, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nora Metzler Herr, who passed away on November 17, 1987. He was born in Willow Street, son of the late Ira L. Sr. and Mary I. Stauffer Herr. He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. In the past Ira worked as a tractor trailer driver for Herr Foods of Nottingham. He enjoyed driving, being outside, and exploring things. He really loved ice cream!
Surviving are 5 children: Jeanne wife of Gary Wanner of Narvon, Joan wife of the late Ken Wenger of New Holland, Bob husband of Tammy McLerran Herr of Gap, Richard husband of Deb Rousseau Herr of Lancaster, John Herr of New Orleans, LA, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a sister, Mazie Herr of Arizona. He was preceded in death by three siblings: Christian Herr, James Herr, and Mary Herr Metzler.
A private family service will take place with interment in the Calvary Monument Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
