Ira L. Haldeman, 71, of Drumore, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Drumore, he was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy (Lefever) Haldeman. He was married to Joanne L. (Gochenauer) Haldeman for over 37 years.
Ira had been employed as a carpenter and welder for J.D. Eckman, mostly doing bridge work. He was a hobby farmer and enjoyed raising steer. Ira was also a John Deere tractor enthusiast.
In addition to his wife, Ira is survived by 4 children: Roy Huber (Patricia) of Willow Street; Mike Huber of York; Kelly Shenk of Drumore; and Michele Sourbeer of Quarryville. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 8 siblings. He was preceded in death by a sister.
Private interment will be at the discretion of the family.
