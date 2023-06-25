Ira K. "Bud" Hogentogler went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 23, 2023 at home. He was born in Marietta to the late Stuard and Betty Roberts Hogentogler. He attended Columbia High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Bud was a family man. To him, family was absolutely everything. He enjoyed family dinners, hunting and fishing, making people laugh, and watching Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janet (Sload) Hogentogler, 5 children: Tina Hoefel (Bob), Wayne (Susan), Robbie, Jodi Mullins (Terry), and Stephanie Randolph (Tom); 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Steve and Dave, and 1 sister, Kim.
Services for Bud will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home in Columbia. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or diabetes.org. www.clydekraft.com