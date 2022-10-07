Ira B. Landis, 91, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim, PA, formerly of Landis Valley went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2022 following a four-year strong and determined journey with cancer. Born in Manheim Twp., he was the son of the late Henry H. and Mary Buckwalter Landis. He was the husband of the late Ruth Weaver Landis who died in 2012.
Ira worked as a self-employed farmer/feed & farm supply dealer. He was a Deacon at E. Chestnut St. Mennonite Church; served with Eastern Mennonite Mission in Belize; and volunteered for Mennonite Disaster Service and Habitat for Humanity. A member of Gingrich Mennonite Church, he also attended Calvary Church in recent years. Ira also enjoyed travel, jigsaw puzzles, word searches, and volunteering at Reuzit shop and Material Resource Center.
He is survived by four children, Ruth Ann wife of Brent Benfield, Perkasie, PA, Shirley wife of Greg Pituch, Port Allegany, PA, Richard E. husband of Becky Landis, Ira J. husband of Daneen Landis, both of Manheim, PA; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Janet Landis; granddaughter, Stacy Ann Landis; siblings, Jacob, John, Walter, Emma and Elva Landis.
The Viewing will be Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 from 5 7 p.m. at the Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, 2420 Kissel Hill Rd., Lancaster, PA. Private interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Memorial Service will be Monday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at Landis Valley Christian Fellowship. Family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. Kindly omit flowers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's Leola