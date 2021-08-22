Ippolito DiMaggio, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 16, 2021 in Lancaster.
He was the loving husband of Maria A. Agrusa DiMaggio, with whom he would have shared 49 years of marriage this coming October. Born in Cinisi, Italy, he was the son of the late Girolamo and Giuseppa Evola DiMaggio.
Jerry, as he was known, came to the United States with a strong work ethic and first lived in Chicago, where he worked as a stone mason. When he moved to Lancaster, he became a successful restaurant owner and for the past 27 years, had owned and operated his family businesses: Riviera Pizza, Jerry's Pizza Pie, Little Nicki's, and JoJo'Z Crazy Pizza.
He enjoyed gardening, taking yearly trips with his wife and family to Aruba, was a big Juventus FC Serie A soccer fan, and was a great cook, with his specialty being his lasagna. His greatest treasure was his family, and he loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He was loved by everyone and had great sense of humor. He started every day by wishing all of his social media friends a "Good Morning!".
Jerry was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Josephine DiMaggio of Lancaster, Marianne DiMaggio Beckles married to Arron Beckles of Leola, and Jerry married to Stephanie DiMaggio of Lancaster; his 5 grandchildren: Nicolis, Gianna, Natalie, Alania, and Arron; and by his brother, Vito married to Giuseppa DiMaggio of Cinisi, Italy.
Friends will be received on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Charles F. Snyder Jr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3100 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic SCHOOL (due to church renovations), 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
