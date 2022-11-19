Inta (Muiznieks) Tannehill, 84, of Willow Street, passed away at Lakeside at Willow Valley. Born in Riga, Latvia, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Emma (Berzins) Muiznieks. She was the loving wife of the late John E. Tannehill, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage before his passing in 2017.
Inta was a woman with strong convictions and opinions. She enjoyed reading, collecting books and antiques, crossword puzzles, and quilts. Most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother and will be very much missed. She graduated from Swarthmore with a double major in Art History and Political Science. After trying out several jobs early in life, Inta pursued a career as a professional book and antique dealer with her husband while also being a homemaker. John and Inta were known for their extensive research into Blacksmith tools made in Lancaster County.
Inta is survived by her son, James Tannehill (fiance Alice), and her grandson Ryan Tannehill. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, and a brother.
A Memorial Service will be held at Willow Valley Lakes Auditorium, 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street at 3:30 pm on Monday 11/21/22. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Inta's memory be made to the Early American Industry Association, PO Box 524, Hebron, MD 21830-0524.
