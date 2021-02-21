Ingrid U. Liss, 84, of Lancaster, PA died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital and went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ in heaven.
Born in Riga, Latvia, she was the daughter of the late Johann and Milly (Schuch) Kist. She was married to Johannes A. "Jon" Liss for 63 years.
A homemaker, Ingrid graduated from Girl's High School, Philadelphia in 1954. She was a member of Salem Hellers Church in Leola, PA. Besides spending time with family, she enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting and volunteering.
Along with her husband, she is survived by three children: Karen (Lee) Carter, Jennifer Aten, and Gaby (Bill) Hollinger, and six grandchildren: Jonathan, Tiffany, Bill, Matthew, Joey and Sarah.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Kist.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
