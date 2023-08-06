Ingegerd (Ingie) Elin Larson died on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Lancaster, PA. Ingie was born in Alfta, Sweden in 1930, the youngest of 11 children. Her mother died when she was three years old. In 1936, at age five, she immigrated to the USA and lived with an older sister and brother-in-law in Bloomfield, Connecticut. She was educated in the school system in Bloomfield through high school. She graduated from the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, Connecticut in 1953. She studied at Columbia Bible College (now Columbia International University) and received a BA in biblical education in 1958. Later that year she joined the North Africa Mission (known now as Pioneers located in Orlando, Florida). During these years she was a member of an evangelical Church in Hartford and committed her life to the Lord. Her Ministry was in the countries of Tunisia and Morocco, chiefly in medical work from 1958 to 1965.
Upon her return, she settled in the Philadelphia area and worked at Thomas Jefferson Medical Center in Philadelphia as a staff nurse and then as an instructor in the school of nursing from 1965 to 1975. During those years she studied at the University of Pennsylvania, receiving a bachelor's degree in nursing. Ingie was inducted into the National Honor Society of Nursing. In 1964, she returned to Sweden to re-acquaint with her Swedish family, and while there she worked at a hospital. After a year she returned to work at the Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Medical Center. In 1986 she received an MS degree in nursing education from Saint Joseph's University; she completed a research study that was published in the National Journal.
She retired in 1977 continuing part-time work, church visitation, and other activities, and traveled frequently with her brother Tage. In 2006, she moved to Calvary Homes in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and she described this move as a blessing. A special blessing was mentoring several foreign women in English and making sure they each had a copy of the New Testament in their own language. She has no remaining siblings but has numerous nephews and nieces and their families in the US and in Sweden.
Contributions can be made to Calvary Homes or to the Arab World Region of Pioneers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Kevin Brown officiating.
