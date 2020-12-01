Ingeborg O. Richardson, 82, of Columbia, passed away on November 26, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community where she had resided for the past four years. She was the wife of Robert W. Richardson, his beloved wife of 61 years. Born in Wurzburg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Engelbert and Maria Stollenwerk Cremer.
As a mother and homemaker, she enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends and working around her home. She was proud of her American citizenship. Her father was killed in action, fighting in Russia during WW II. She also enjoyed her time as a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz.
The family extends a warm and greatly appreciated thanks to the staff of St. Anne's for the care extended to Ingeborg during her residence there.
In addition to her husband, she survived by her son, Michael R., husband of Christina Richardson and their children, Reese and Hayden. She is also survived by a number of cousins in Germany.
A private memorial service will be held at later date. If desired, contributions in Ingeborg's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604 (www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org) or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org
