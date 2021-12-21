Inge E. Steslow, 94, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Well Homed Assisted Living in Elkton, Maryland. Born in Bochum, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm P. and Theresa Maria (Fiala) Nottscheid. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Steslow, who passed away on February 28, 2002.
Inge was of the Catholic faith. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping and visiting the animals at the Humane League.
Inge is survived by her son, Klaus, husband of Catherine Steslow of Elkton, MD; a granddaughter, Dana Steslow and two great-grandchildren: Drew and Emma.
A private committal service will take place at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Online guestbook at:
