Inez M. Dunn

Inez M. "Mrs. D" Dunn, 70, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Welch, West Virginia to the late Albert C. and Dora A. (Cox) Osborne and was the wife of Joseph J. Dunn, Sr.
She attended Freedom Path Church in Akron.
Mrs. D. was a bus driver for Cocalico School District for 16 years. She attended Ephrata High School and loved cooking, shopping, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Inez is survived by four children, Brandi (Hutton) Kohl, wife of Mark Kohl of Robesonia, Michael Hehnly, husband of Lori (Gregory) Hehnly of East Petersburg, Amy Dunn, fiancée of Holden Fondoble of Newmanstown, Joseph S. Dunn, Jr., husband of Ashley (Mosser) Dunn of Denver; ten grandchildren, Paige, Gavin, Meadow, Annika, Kiersten, Alexis, Wesley, Katrina, Lauren and Jeff; two great-grandchildren, Ryder and Zavier.
In addition to her parents, Inez was preceded in death by all of her siblings.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 5 to 7 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
