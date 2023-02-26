Inez Althouse Hare, 88, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home in Ephrata on Friday, February 24, 2023 after a long illness.
Inez was married for 64 years to Curtis R. Hare, who passed away on February 20, 2021. She was the daughter of Harvey Shimp Althouse and Arletta May Althouse.
Inez grew up on Ridge Avenue in Ephrata Township and graduated from Ephrata High School in 1952. From there she graduated with a degree in Journalism from Penn State, where she met Curtis. While he was in the Army, Inez worked for the Washington Post.
After marriage they lived in Michigan State, where Curtis obtained his PhD, and then lived in Copenhagen, Denmark for a few years. Inez had a natural gift for language, learning Danish among other languages just by listening and watching. She had many adventures throughout Europe and the Americas, made possible by her unique gift.
They spent most of their lives together in Miami, Florida, where Inez earned a second degree to become a legal assistant. Upon retirement in 2002, they moved back to the family land on Ridge Avenue where Inez designed and had built her dream home, overlooking the valley.
At the time of her death, Inez was a member of Bergstrasse Lutheran Church, where she received first communion many years earlier.
Inez is survived by her son Erik Hare and his wife Raquel, along with grandchildren Thryn Hare and George Hare. Also surviving are Inez's siblings, the Rev. Lavonne Althouse, Neil Althouse, and Joan Althouse, and one nephew, Michael Althouse.
In addition to her parents and husband, Inez was proceeded in death by one son, Bradley Alan Hare, and her brothers John Althouse, Lee Althouse, and Harvey Althouse Jr.
Graveside funeral services officiated by the Rev. Jim Goodyear will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, 9 Hahnstown Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Inez's honor to Habitat for Humanity at https://www.habitat.org/ or, to Bergstrasse Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com