Indigo Summer Reiff, 2-week-old precious daughter of Kenton G. and Francine Maria (Martin) Reiff of Columbia, entered into rest on July 22, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center.
Surviving in addition to her parents is a brother Kenyon Elliott Reiff at home; maternal grandparents Edwin and Kathryn Martin, Quarryville; paternal grandparents Elvin and Dorcas Reiff, Mount Joy; maternal great-grandmother Frances Martin, Quarryville; paternal great-grandparents Moses and Elizabeth Good, Manheim.
She was born at 40 weeks and 1 day. We were blessed by her short but beautiful life.
Relatives, friends, and neighbors are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service at Clearview Mennonite Cemetery, 90 N. Esbenshade Road, Manheim, on Saturday July 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
