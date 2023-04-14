Ina R. Jacobs, 93, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown and formerly of Cochranville, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Health Care Center. Born November 26, 1929 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Elva M. (Gainer) Hippensteel.
Ina graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1947. In her younger days, Ina was an active Girl Scout, volunteering as a summer camp counselor at Camp Menotomy in New Hampshire and was a member of the Hershey Figure Skating Club. She was instrumental in founding St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Kennett Square. She did extensive historical research of Cochranville and West Fallowfield Township and gave many lectures in Chester County.
Later in life she enjoyed quilting, often with friends at the Chester County History Center. She loved gardening, flowers and giving quilt presentations throughout central Pennsylvania.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Colonel George W. Jacobs, two sisters and three brothers. Surviving is a son, Stephen W. Jacobs; a daughter, Jane E. King (Orville); grandsons, Daniel King (Erin) and Andrew King (Brianna); 4 great-granddaughters and sisters in-law Janice Hippensteel, widow (Kenneth), and Barbara Andrews, widow, (Larry), as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at Sell Chapel starting at 9:30 AM with a service to follow at 10:30 AM. Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to Chester County History Center, 225 North High Street, West Chester, PA 19380. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkebinderfamily.com Arrangements entrusted by Boyer Funeral Home, Inc.