In Sweet Loving Memory Rachel Marie Fultano 02/19/90 - 05/06/2020

On May 6, 2020, Rachel M. Fultano was laid to rest. Rachel was a beautiful young soul who will be missed by many.
Unfortunately, Rachel left her entire family behind: Fiancé, Chad M. Karcinell, both parents, Peter and Charlene Fultano, her three older brothers, Pete, Marc, and Brian Fultano. Along with her little sister, Priscilla Fultano. Rachel not only left behind immediate family, but her three precious children, Amyah, Logan and Dominik, along with her fourth unborn child, nieces and nephews.
Not only will Rachel be missed by her entire family, but by many others who have encountered with her over the years of her life. "Her wings were ready, but our hearts are not". Together forever, we're never apart, maybe in distance, but never in our hearts! XOXO
