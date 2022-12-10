IN MEMORY OF MICHAEL CUMMINGS LOVING HUSBAND, FATHER, SON, BROTHER, UNCLE, GRANDFATHER Last year, on December 17th you were taken from this earth way too soon. We are selfish and miss you terribly, but we know you are in a better place. We have so many memories and know that you were loved by so many. Due to the circumstances and COVID-19 restrictions, we were unable to properly celebrate your life. A celebration of life will be held, honoring the late Michael Cummings, on December 17, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Kinzer Fire Company Banquet Hall, 3521 Lincoln Highway, Kinzers, PA Please feel free to bring pictures and memories.
