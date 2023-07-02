IN LOVING MEMORY STEVEN E FITZKEE SR. March 5/1959 - June 12/ 2023 You will be forever missed in all our hearts and will never be forgotten by your family and friends.Not a day goes by that you're not in our thoughts and prayers. Life will never be the same with you gone but we want to thank you for all the memories and laughs that you have given all of us in the family and to your friends. We love and will miss you everyday of our lives. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN....... Son Steven and Mother AnnaMary and sisters and brother Barbara, Arthur Sr.,Cheryl and friend Ronald and spouses and nephews and nieces and all other familymembers. WE ALL LOVE YOU !!!!
