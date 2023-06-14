In Loving Memory Of Wallace Roth Apr.11,1929 - June 14, 2018 The moment that you left me, my heart was split in two; one side was filled with memories; and the other side died with you. I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep; and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day; but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you within my heart and there you will remain; you see life goes on without you, but will never be the same. Happy 70th anniversary honey. Your loving wife, Pat
