In Loving Memory of Sharon Atkins Apr. 18, 1950 - Oct. 28, 2021 Nanny's Nighties is a 501c3 nonprofit formed in memory of Sharon who passed away at home after her long journey with Alzheimer's disease. Our mission is to distribute nightgowns to ladies in long-term care facilities who have no financial resources or family to provide for them. Memorial contributions can be sent to: Nanny's Nighties 3893 Sterling Way Columbia PA 17512
