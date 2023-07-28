In Loving Memory of Ruth K. Royer November 13, 1931-July 28, 2003 Twenty years have passed and you are missed, but never forgotten. Your love is still our guide, and it will continue to pave paths for every generation to come. In our hearts, you will forever remain. Our beautiful memories of you live on and will always be cherished. You and Dad are together again, and missed each and every day. Our love for both of you will always remain. Love, Cliff, Bill, Laura, Eric, spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren
A living tribute »