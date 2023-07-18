In Loving Memory Of Richard A Walter Mar 16, 1937 - Jun 23, 2023 Dad, we didn't get to see you often, since Chicago is so far away. But all your family, friends and former coworkers from Colonial Metals, will never forget you! You will be missed more than you know. We will cherish all our childhood memories with you. From watching Hee Haw together, covering you with creepy crawlers, riding mini bike and so much more! Now you can see all your sisters again and hopefully Jesus has your mansion by a good fishing lake. We love you and will miss you, until we meet again. All our love, Diane (Ron), Kristi (Barry), Kerri (Sherry) and Gail.
