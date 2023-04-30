In Loving Memory of Renate W. Mitchell Aug 11, 1947- May 3, 2007 My loving wife and best friend. The years may wipe out many things, but this they'll wipe out never. The memory of those happy days that we have spent together. For all the things you did for me, you surely were the best. May God grant my love to you, in your days of eternal rest. What would I give, your hand to hold, your patient face to see. To hear your voice, to see your smile as in the days that used to be. Yes sadly I miss you and try hard not to grieve. Just a little while longer, then I too must leave. To meet you on the Heaven's shore, where parting's unknown and life's evermore. I love and miss you so much. Your loving husband, Barry
