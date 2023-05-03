In Loving Memory Of R Clair Kauffman 4/22/1932 - 5/3/2013 It is so hard to believe that it has been 10 years since you were tragically taken away from us. We wish we could see you one more time come walking through the door, but we know that is impossible-we will hear your voice no more. We know you can feel our tears and you don't want us to cry, yet our hearts are broken because we can't understand why someone so precious had to die. We pray that God will give us strength and somehow get us through, as we still struggle with this heartache that came when we lost you. You are always on our minds and will be forever in our hearts With All our Love, Wife Shirley, Children & Grandchildren
