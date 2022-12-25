In loving memory of Paula Severino Staff Writer Dec 25, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In loving memory of Paula Severino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link In loving memory of Paula Severino Missing you. Love, Jack LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Obits Lancaster Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.