In loving memory of Nelson A Lawrence Jul. 26th, 1925 - Nov. 18th, 2021

Dear Dad, It has been a year since we lost you. We love you and miss you so much! Please know that you are in our hearts and prayers, always. Nelson, Becky & Carol Ann