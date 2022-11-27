In Loving Memory Of Kenneth Ray Weaver Oct 6, 1941 - Nov 29, 2017 Even though it's been 5 years since you left us - no amount of time will take away the remembrance of your love, guidance, and care for your family. Your humor and infectious smile was always part of your lifestyle. Your love for God was always foremost in your daily life, leaving a testimony for all you came in contact with, teaching us to love unconditionally and always be forgiving. We miss you so much - life has never been the same! With Love & Affection; Your wife, Esther, Daughters, Tina Wanner and Sue Steeley, Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren
