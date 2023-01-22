In Loving Memory Of K. Scott (Ralph) Weaver Sept. 13, 1963 - Jan. 22, 2022 You certainly have been missed this past year doing yard work, painting, plumbing, electrical, cooking, snow removal, and of course your favorite, mechanical - keeping the cars in good shape. We are happy you are with the Lord, spending time with Dad and your brother, without pain or health issues. Till we see you again, you'll always be loved! Your mom, Esther Sisters, Tina Wanner and Sue Steeley
