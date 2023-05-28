In Loving Memory of Jeremy R. Vogel May 28 1983 - July 27 2011 Happy Birthday Jerm we miss you so much and want to give you a big birthday hug and kisses not a day goes by that we don't think about you we love you so much you are always in our hearts. Kiss to you on your birthday. Love, Mom & Dad Happy Birthday daddy we both miss you and love you always hugs and kisses to you on your birthday. Love your sons, Jordan and Aden
