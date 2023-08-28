In Loving Memory Of Jeanne Marie Osborne Jun 28, 1946 - Aug 28, 2022 Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Auntie,and Friend- We all miss you dearly one year after your passing. We especially miss the light you brought to all who were lucky enough to know you. We miss your vibrant and radiant personality. We are truly thankful you are pain free. We pray that you are enjoying eternal rest, peace and happiness in Heaven. Robert, Beatrice, Alex, Barbara, Alan, Margaret and Circle Seven. Daisy and Crumpet too.
A living tribute »