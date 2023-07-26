In Loving Memory Of Jason A. "Dawg" Madonna 7/23, 1985 - 7/24, 2007 I went to see you yesterday and wow how things have changed. Lush green grass covers you now where the barren dirt once laid. Your headstone stands above it all with your smiling dimpled grin. It almost felt like you'd hear me if I only just leaned in. But my hopes of feeling close to you just seemed to fade away until i knelt down there beside you and bowed my head to pray. For a moment I could see you and kinda feel you by my side. For the first time in a long time on this day I didn't cry. Instead I thanked God for you and for all the times we shared. I thanked God he knew to call you home, even though we weren't prepared Maybe God did not take you away? Maybe you found God's sweet release? Maybe none of us will ever know? But I believe that you found peace! We'll always miss you. We'll always love you. And yes sometimes we will still grieve. But if we all look deep into our hearts If we trust and we believe, If we send our love on Angel's wings If we stay the course and follow through Someday we'll all rejoice once more Rejoice in heaven beside YOU! KAF 2023 Forever Love, Mom & Aubrey, Kirsten & Doug, Mama & Pappy and Aunt & Uncle "D"
