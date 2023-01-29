In Loving Memory Of James T. McFadden 12/15/39-1/29/2016 I am Yours, my Beloved; I belong totally to You this day. You created me, and now shape me; Your work is underway. Your ways are perfect, My Creator; Your touch is gentle as I die. My dream is that I please You; My hope is that I am beautiful in Your eyes. Someday, I'll be that crystal image Reflecting most perfectly who You are. Someday, there will be a perfected soul Reflecting Your Beauty like a star.
Plant a tree in memory of In James
A living tribute »
A living tribute »